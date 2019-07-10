EZCORP Inc. (EZPW)’s Financial Results Comparing With MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) and MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP Inc. 10 0.62 N/A 0.43 21.41 MoneyGram International Inc. 2 0.11 N/A -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of EZCORP Inc. and MoneyGram International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2% MoneyGram International Inc. 0.00% 14.8% -1.4%

Volatility and Risk

EZCORP Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.73 beta. Competitively, MoneyGram International Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.12 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for EZCORP Inc. and MoneyGram International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MoneyGram International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

EZCORP Inc. has an average target price of $14, and a 45.68% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of EZCORP Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.7% of MoneyGram International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.9% of EZCORP Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of MoneyGram International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EZCORP Inc. -12.87% -13.28% -10.13% -2.87% -28.59% 18.24% MoneyGram International Inc. -26.54% -22.04% -15.49% -15.86% -72.12% -4.5%

For the past year EZCORP Inc. has 18.24% stronger performance while MoneyGram International Inc. has -4.5% weaker performance.

Summary

EZCORP Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors MoneyGram International Inc.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2016, it operated approximately 786 locations comprising 520 United States pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; 239 Mexico pawn stores under the EmpeÃ±o FÃ¡cil name; and 27 CASHMAX financial service stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution agents. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Dallas, Texas.