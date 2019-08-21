EZCORP Inc. (EZPW)’s Financial Results Comparing With CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Both EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) and CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP Inc. 10 0.53 N/A 0.29 33.85 CPI Card Group Inc. 3 0.12 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EZCORP Inc. and CPI Card Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows EZCORP Inc. and CPI Card Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2% CPI Card Group Inc. 0.00% 22.7% -15.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.72 beta indicates that EZCORP Inc. is 72.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. CPI Card Group Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

EZCORP Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, CPI Card Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. EZCORP Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CPI Card Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for EZCORP Inc. and CPI Card Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CPI Card Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of EZCORP Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 72.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of EZCORP Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.6% of CPI Card Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. EZCORP Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of CPI Card Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EZCORP Inc. -1.3% 2.82% -8.12% 3.68% -12.83% 27.43% CPI Card Group Inc. 0% -0.78% 4.96% -15.05% 22.71% 10.92%

For the past year EZCORP Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CPI Card Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors EZCORP Inc. beats CPI Card Group Inc.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2016, it operated approximately 786 locations comprising 520 United States pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; 239 Mexico pawn stores under the EmpeÃ±o FÃ¡cil name; and 27 CASHMAX financial service stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through three segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States. Its products include EMV and non-EMV credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment services, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services, and card personalization and fulfillment services to prepaid debit card issuers in the United States. This segment also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The U.K. Limited segment primarily produces retail gift and loyalty cards for customers in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. This segment also provides card personalization, packaging, and fulfillment services. The company markets its products and services to national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through field-based sales representatives in the United States, Western Europe, and Canada. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.