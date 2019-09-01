EZCORP Inc. (EZPW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Both EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP Inc. 10 0.51 N/A 0.29 33.85 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 4 0.52 N/A 0.50 7.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of EZCORP Inc. and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EZCORP Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. EZCORP Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Consumer Portfolio Services Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has EZCORP Inc. and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2% Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

EZCORP Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.72 beta. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. on the other hand, has 1.53 beta which makes it 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for EZCORP Inc. and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

EZCORP Inc. has a 77.89% upside potential and a consensus price target of $14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of EZCORP Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of EZCORP Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.5% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EZCORP Inc. -1.3% 2.82% -8.12% 3.68% -12.83% 27.43% Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 1.39% -2.67% 3.69% -5.44% 14.78% 21.26%

For the past year EZCORP Inc. has stronger performance than Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

Summary

EZCORP Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2016, it operated approximately 786 locations comprising 520 United States pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; 239 Mexico pawn stores under the EmpeÃ±o FÃ¡cil name; and 27 CASHMAX financial service stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.