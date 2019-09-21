EZCORP Inc. (EZPW)’s Financial Results Comparing With CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)

As Credit Services companies, EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP Inc. 9 0.47 N/A 0.29 33.85 CNFinance Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A 1.65 3.39

Table 1 highlights EZCORP Inc. and CNFinance Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CNFinance Holdings Limited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EZCORP Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. EZCORP Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has EZCORP Inc. and CNFinance Holdings Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2% CNFinance Holdings Limited 0.00% 29% 4.2%

Analyst Ratings

EZCORP Inc. and CNFinance Holdings Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CNFinance Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

EZCORP Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 97.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of EZCORP Inc. shares and 34.8% of CNFinance Holdings Limited shares. Insiders held 2.2% of EZCORP Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 55.72% of CNFinance Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EZCORP Inc. -1.3% 2.82% -8.12% 3.68% -12.83% 27.43% CNFinance Holdings Limited 0% 0.9% -7.44% -15.41% 0% 1.64%

For the past year EZCORP Inc. was more bullish than CNFinance Holdings Limited.

Summary

EZCORP Inc. beats CNFinance Holdings Limited on 8 of the 11 factors.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2016, it operated approximately 786 locations comprising 520 United States pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; 239 Mexico pawn stores under the EmpeÃ±o FÃ¡cil name; and 27 CASHMAX financial service stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.