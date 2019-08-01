EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) Reaches $9.30 After 5.00% Down Move; NCC GROUP PLC MANCHESTER ORDINARY SHARES (NCCGF) Sellers Increased By 12.66% Their Shorts

NCC GROUP PLC MANCHESTER ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) had an increase of 12.66% in short interest. NCCGF’s SI was 34,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.66% from 30,800 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 29 days are for NCC GROUP PLC MANCHESTER ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)’s short sellers to cover NCCGF’s short positions. It closed at $2.13 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.58% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 420,854 shares traded or 35.06% up from the average. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19CThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $515.64M company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $8.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EZPW worth $25.78 million less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold EZCORP, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 47.81 million shares or 0.73% less from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Ltd Liability holds 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) or 637,275 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 82,106 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications reported 13,977 shares stake. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership holds 22,683 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited (Trc) holds 0.01% or 12,792 shares. United Automobile Association has 26,187 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 11,706 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 43,000 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Co holds 0.21% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 567,000 shares. Axa has invested 0.01% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Lord Abbett Limited Liability reported 405,305 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 259,503 shares. 21,414 were reported by Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corp. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 19,989 shares.

Analysts await EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. EZPW’s profit will be $8.32 million for 15.50 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by EZCORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.82% negative EPS growth.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $515.64 million. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 163.16 P/E ratio. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International.

NCC Group plc provides information assurance solutions to organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $595.64 million. It operates through three divisions: Group Escrow, Assurance, and Domain Services. It has a 66.56 P/E ratio. The firm offers software escrow and verification services, including software escrow, escrow agreements, SaaS assured, registry data escrow, and software verification; and security consulting services, such as technical security consulting, information risk management and governance, cyber defense operations, information security software, managed and hosted services, and technology solutions.