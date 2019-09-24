EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) Reaches $6.72 1 Year Low; Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund (DDF) Has 2 Sentiment

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund Inc (DDF) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 6 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 3 sold and decreased positions in Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 199,494 shares, up from 180,267 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

The stock of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.32 target or 6.00% below today’s $6.72 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $372.59M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $6.32 price target is reached, the company will be worth $22.36M less. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 149,824 shares traded. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The company has market cap of $108.60 million. It is managed by Delaware Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. for 65,379 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owns 23,073 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in the company for 508 shares. The Illinois-based Css Llc Il has invested 0% in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 600 shares.

The stock increased 0.89% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 6,562 shares traded. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. EZPW’s profit will be $9.98M for 9.33 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by EZCORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $372.59 million. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 115.86 P/E ratio. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold EZCORP, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 0.73% less from 47.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 11,326 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 67,000 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). 1.25M are owned by Archon Management Limited Liability Corporation. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 104 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 35,613 shares. Shell Asset Com owns 65,060 shares. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 199,878 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 651,487 shares. 383,287 are held by D E Shaw Company. Sigma Planning Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 13,031 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has 379,506 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW).