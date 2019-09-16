EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) and Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) and Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP Inc. 9 0.55 N/A 0.29 33.85 Qiwi plc 18 0.00 N/A 1.02 21.65

In table 1 we can see EZCORP Inc. and Qiwi plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Qiwi plc has higher revenue and earnings than EZCORP Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. EZCORP Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Qiwi plc, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2% Qiwi plc 0.00% 15.8% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

EZCORP Inc.’s current beta is 1.72 and it happens to be 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Qiwi plc is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EZCORP Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Qiwi plc has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. EZCORP Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Qiwi plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for EZCORP Inc. and Qiwi plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Qiwi plc 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of EZCORP Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 67.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EZCORP Inc. and Qiwi plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders held 2.2% of EZCORP Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.73% of Qiwi plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EZCORP Inc. -1.3% 2.82% -8.12% 3.68% -12.83% 27.43% Qiwi plc 7.17% 12.55% 60.36% 39.76% 39.14% 55.37%

For the past year EZCORP Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Qiwi plc.

Summary

Qiwi plc beats on 7 of the 11 factors EZCORP Inc.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2016, it operated approximately 786 locations comprising 520 United States pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; 239 Mexico pawn stores under the EmpeÃ±o FÃ¡cil name; and 27 CASHMAX financial service stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company provides payment services across physical, online, and mobile channels through a network of approximately 113,000 kiosks and 49,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Visa Qiwi Wallet and Qiwi Wallet, which are online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer systems that allow accountholders to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet in the online and mobile environment; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added products and services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.