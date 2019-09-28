EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) and PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) Contrasting side by side

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) and PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP Inc. 8 1.51 44.90M 0.29 33.85 PPDAI Group Inc. 4 19.19 81.47M 1.89 2.06

Table 1 demonstrates EZCORP Inc. and PPDAI Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PPDAI Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EZCORP Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. EZCORP Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than PPDAI Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) and PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP Inc. 566,919,191.92% 2% 1.2% PPDAI Group Inc. 2,247,696,297.52% 49.3% 21.7%

Analyst Recommendations

EZCORP Inc. and PPDAI Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PPDAI Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

EZCORP Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 111.48% and an $14 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EZCORP Inc. and PPDAI Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 17.5%. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of EZCORP Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.93% of PPDAI Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EZCORP Inc. -1.3% 2.82% -8.12% 3.68% -12.83% 27.43% PPDAI Group Inc. -7.4% -12.02% -22.71% 11.82% -17.09% 7.78%

For the past year EZCORP Inc. was more bullish than PPDAI Group Inc.

Summary

PPDAI Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 14 factors EZCORP Inc.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2016, it operated approximately 786 locations comprising 520 United States pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; 239 Mexico pawn stores under the EmpeÃ±o FÃ¡cil name; and 27 CASHMAX financial service stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.