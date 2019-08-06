EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) Analysts See $0.15 EPS; Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) SI Increased By 11.34%

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTZ) had an increase of 11.34% in short interest. HTZ’s SI was 25.57 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.34% from 22.97M shares previously. With 3.34M avg volume, 8 days are for Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTZ)’s short sellers to cover HTZ’s short positions. The SI to Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s float is 30.82%. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 6.11 million shares traded or 63.87% up from the average. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) has risen 20.87% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.87% the S&P500. Some Historical HTZ News: 15/05/2018 – Maple Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Hertz; 08/05/2018 – HERTZ’S MARINELLO SAID 80% OF FLEET IS 2017 AND 2018 MODELS; 08/05/2018 – HERTZ SAID COSTS WILL REMAIN ELEVATED THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – HERTZ 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $1.58, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.28; 07/05/2018 – HERTZ 1Q REV. $2.1B, EST. $1.97B; 07/05/2018 – Hertz sputters on quarterly loss; 22/05/2018 – Hertz Global Holdings: Anindita Mukherjee Joins Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Hertz Sweeps 2018 FlyerTalk Awards; 07/05/2018 – Hertz Global Holdings 1Q Rev $2.06B; 07/05/2018 – Hertz Loss Misses Estimates — Market Mover

Analysts expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report $0.15 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. EZPW’s profit would be $8.32 million giving it 14.33 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, EZCORP, Inc.’s analysts see -31.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 481,307 shares traded or 51.05% up from the average. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $476.83 million. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 148.28 P/E ratio. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., an airport general use vehicle rental company, engages in the vehicle rental business in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations.

Among 3 analysts covering Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hertz Global Holdings has $25 highest and $18 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is 49.89% above currents $14.23 stock price. Hertz Global Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 25. The rating was upgraded by Northcoast on Monday, March 4 to “Buy”. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of HTZ in report on Friday, March 1 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank.