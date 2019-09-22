Ezcorp (EZPW) Stake Lifted by Lonestar Capital Management Llc; As Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Market Valuation Declined, Carmignac Gestion Lifted by $5.37 Million Its Stake

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 114,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 2.77M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.34 million, up from 2.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 825,347 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 24% IN 2Q, FY; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – CO MAY PAY NET PURCHASE PRICES OF AIRCRAFT USING AVAILABLE CASH OR FINANCE PURCHASE OF ANY OR ALL OF AIRCRAFT; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Spirit Air, Exits Praxair; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 267,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 773,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, up from 505,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.08. About 1.34M shares traded or 257.86% up from the average. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. Gardner H. McIntyre bought $104,800 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Wednesday, July 31. $99,584 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was bought by Christie Edward M III.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 84,030 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $17.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 22,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,892 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 29,200 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Moreover, Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Us Bancorporation De reported 708 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 99,000 shares in its portfolio. Gru One Trading Lp invested in 503 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc invested in 9,712 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited holds 7,000 shares. Mountain Lake Inv Mngmt Limited Liability invested 9.75% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 17,791 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.03% or 464,646 shares. Whittier holds 13 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 11,867 shares. Comerica Bancshares stated it has 70,618 shares.

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Airline stocks sized up as earnings pour in – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Vice Grip On Deutsche Bank Just Tightened – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spirit Airlines: A Good Option For Millennials – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 1,500 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $121.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 100,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

More notable recent EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Update in Lawsuit for Investors in EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on December 05, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EZCORP, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EZCORP Announces Board Leadership Changes – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On EZCORP Inc (EZPW) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 31, 2019.