Ezcorp (EZPW) Position Raised by Lonestar Capital Management Llc; As Bank Of America (BAC) Share Price Rose, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Lifted by $3.73 Million Its Stake

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 133,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.55M, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 3.19M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 04/05/2018 – BUYOUT FIRM WORKING WITH BANK OF AMERICA, NOMURA TO SEEK BUYERS; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – Whistleblowers Helped SEC Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America; 25/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch lntnl Annual Financial Report; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 this year and $75 per barrel next year; 30/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 23/04/2018 – Bank of America Is Said to Hire Credit Analyst Phillip Bagguley; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIALS CO-HEAD IS SAID TO EXIT

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 267,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 773,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32 million, up from 505,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.85% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $7.52. About 466,917 shares traded or 44.78% up from the average. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold EZPW shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 0.73% less from 47.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 32,073 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Gp One Trading Lp has 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Comerica Bancorp reported 0.01% stake. First Wilshire Securities Inc holds 589,149 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 51,738 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 300,661 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Associates has 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Moreover, Perritt Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 184,428 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 199,878 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 328,509 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Axa has 233,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 1,000 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $43.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 266,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,000 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $957.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36,475 shares to 68,450 shares, valued at $9.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 6,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,685 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM).