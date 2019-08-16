Ezcorp (EZPW) Holder Huber Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $5.55 Million; As Store Capital (STOR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cbre Clarion Securities Cut by $30.24 Million Its Position

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 916,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.50M, down from 6.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 1.24M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 49.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 616,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 632,681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 212,961 shares traded. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 37,773 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Walleye Trading invested in 0% or 15,526 shares. Spirit Of America Ny owns 3,780 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Com reported 11,310 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 162,088 shares. Ww Asset Management Incorporated invested in 7,202 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech holds 0.04% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 9,000 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 0.01% or 332,406 shares. Goodhaven Mngmt Limited Liability holds 62,850 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 39,813 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 6.51 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 44,270 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 13,363 shares. Ci Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 317,648 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2,263 shares to 50,011 shares, valued at $10.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. by 694,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866,242 shares, and has risen its stake in American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC).

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 195,522 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $30.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS) by 9,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold EZPW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 47.81 million shares or 0.73% less from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 4.39 million shares. Legal General Plc invested in 0% or 123,391 shares. 19,600 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Parkside Retail Bank Tru invested in 65 shares or 0% of the stock. Hodges Capital Management owns 31,150 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 135,903 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 87,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 67,698 were reported by Pinebridge L P. Natl Invest Wi reported 79,228 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.13% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 114,328 shares or 0% of the stock. Sigma Planning invested in 15,006 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 79,118 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 43,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 82,106 shares.