EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 24.92 N/A -1.37 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.89 beta indicates that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 89.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is -0.33 which is 133.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.9% and 13.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.