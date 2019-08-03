EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 19.72 N/A -1.37 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Risk and Volatility

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.75 and its 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.79 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.