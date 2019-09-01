EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.55 N/A -1.37 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 highlights EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility & Risk

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.75 beta. From a competition point of view, Novo Nordisk A/S has a 0.59 beta which is 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Novo Nordisk A/S is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 26.4% are Novo Nordisk A/S’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance while Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 6 of the 8 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.