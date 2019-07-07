EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 24.92 N/A -1.37 0.00 Merus N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2% Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7%

Liquidity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. Merus N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus price target of Merus N.V. is $21.8, which is potential 49.83% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.9% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.7% of Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17% Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Merus N.V.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Merus N.V. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.