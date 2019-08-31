EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

We will be comparing the differences between EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.55 N/A -1.37 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 has EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.75 and its 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kura Oncology Inc. on the other hand, has 2.5 beta which makes it 150.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Kura Oncology Inc. which has a 13.8 Current Ratio and a 13.8 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62% and 70.8%. 0.8% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.