EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 20.79 N/A -1.37 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Demonstrates EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk & Volatility

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.75 beta. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Kazia Therapeutics Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62% and 3.3%. Insiders owned 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 28.8% are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.