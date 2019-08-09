EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

As Biotechnology companies, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 21.56 N/A -1.37 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 12 1.72 N/A -161.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Risk and Volatility

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.75 and it happens to be 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Jaguar Health Inc. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.