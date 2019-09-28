EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

As Biotechnology businesses, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 58.51M -1.37 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.02 30.90M -4.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,683,117,210.12% -336.6% -122.8% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 557,701,331.99% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.75 beta, while its volatility is 75.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.56 beta which makes it 156.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 122.22% at a $4 average target price. On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 461.40% and its average target price is $24. Based on the data given earlier, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 82.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.