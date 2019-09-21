EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

We will be contrasting the differences between EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 15.51 N/A -1.37 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Risk and Volatility

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.75 and its 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s -0.06 beta is the reason why it is 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 104.08% for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.