EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Since EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 58.51M -1.37 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 36 -0.37 20.16M -3.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,530,441,078.86% -336.6% -122.8% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 56,015,559.88% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

2 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 93.24% upside potential and a consensus price target of $4. Meanwhile, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $56.75, while its potential upside is 65.07%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 60.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.