EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.55 N/A -1.37 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Cronos Group Inc.’s potential upside is 79.22% and its consensus target price is $19.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 9.35% respectively. About 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.