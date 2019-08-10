EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 19.88 N/A -1.37 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Risk & Volatility

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.75 beta. In other hand, ContraFect Corporation has beta of 0.05 which is 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ContraFect Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. ContraFect Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62% and 37.6%. About 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation has 7.63% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than ContraFect Corporation

Summary

ContraFect Corporation beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.