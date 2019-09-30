EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 58.51M -1.37 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 2 0.00 39.39M -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,637,550,512.90% -336.6% -122.8% Chimerix Inc. 1,695,068,422.41% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.75. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Chimerix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Chimerix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 122.22% for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.