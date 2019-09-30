EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 58.51M -1.37 0.00 Celyad SA 12 0.00 9.45M -7.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celyad SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,637,550,512.90% -336.6% -122.8% Celyad SA 80,220,713.07% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celyad SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 122.22% for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.89% of Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.09% are Celyad SA’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Celyad SA.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Celyad SA.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.