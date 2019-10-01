EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

We will be comparing the differences between EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 58.51M -1.37 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 0.00 21.02M -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,637,550,512.90% -336.6% -122.8% Celsion Corporation 1,197,516,094.11% -51.1% -21.4%

Volatility & Risk

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.75 beta, while its volatility is 75.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Celsion Corporation has a 1.95 beta which is 95.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 1.9. Competitively, Celsion Corporation has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$4 is EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 120.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 9.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Celsion Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Celsion Corporation beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.