EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.64 N/A -1.37 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 12.79 N/A -7.90 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.75 and it happens to be 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aravive Inc. has a 2.19 beta and it is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 1.9. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 116.22% and an $4 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 30% respectively. About 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.