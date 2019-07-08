EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 24.92 N/A -1.37 0.00 Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Allakos Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.9% and 85%. About 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Allakos Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.