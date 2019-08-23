EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 12.03 N/A -1.37 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 30 39.77 N/A -5.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Risk & Volatility

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.75 and its 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 87.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.