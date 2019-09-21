EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) Comparison side by side

Since EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 15.51 N/A -1.37 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.98 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility & Risk

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.75 beta. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 117.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $4, and a 104.08% upside potential. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus target price and a 15.25% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.