EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Contrasting side by side

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 23.24 N/A -1.37 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 29.15 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Volatility and Risk

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.89 beta, while its volatility is 89.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s 47.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.9% and 5.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.