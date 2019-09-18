EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Comparing side by side

Both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.64 N/A -1.37 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 50.02 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Risk & Volatility

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.75 beta, while its volatility is 75.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Editas Medicine Inc. has a 2.51 beta which is 151.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Editas Medicine Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $4, and a 116.22% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62% and 78.9%. About 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance while Editas Medicine Inc. has 10.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.