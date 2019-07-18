EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.78 N/A -1.37 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 31.49 N/A -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.3 respectively. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.9% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.7% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.17% weaker performance while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.