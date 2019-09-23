EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Contrasting side by side

Both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 15.51 N/A -1.37 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

2 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 104.08% at a $4 average target price. Competitively Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $19, with potential upside of 160.99%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.8% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.33% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.