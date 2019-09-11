EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 12.10 N/A -1.37 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Volatility & Risk

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 75.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc. has beta of 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Cassava Sciences Inc. which has a 21.4 Current Ratio and a 21.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus price target and a 139.04% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 37.8% respectively. 0.8% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.