EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Contrasting side by side

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 12.03 N/A -1.37 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.75 beta indicates that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 75.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.5 beta which is 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $35, with potential upside of 609.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.8% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.