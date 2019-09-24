EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Investors: B. Riley Keeps “Buy” Rating, Sees $4.0000/Share; Shorts at VODACOM GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES S (VODAF) Raised By 123.13%

They currently have a $4.0000 target price per share on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT). B. Riley’s target would suggest a potential upside of 95.12% from the company’s close price. This was revealed to clients and investors in an analyst report on 24 September.

VODACOM GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES S (OTCMKTS:VODAF) had an increase of 123.13% in short interest. VODAF’s SI was 62,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 123.13% from 28,100 shares previously. It closed at $8.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, offers mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise clients in South Africa and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.00 billion. The Company’s services cover managed connectivity, converged communications, connectivity and network, fixed-line and wireless connections, Internet and virtual private network, hosted cloud, enterprise mobility, unified communication, machine to machine communications, broadband, track and monitor, mHealth, and mEducation, as well as wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Midrand, South Africa.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About 108,740 shares traded. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) has declined 38.50% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 57.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% EPS growth.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has market cap of $217.91 million. The firm has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU , which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.