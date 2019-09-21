Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

This is a contrast between Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eyenovia Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Eyenovia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eyenovia Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.