Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

We are contrasting Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eyenovia Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 2.82%. About 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. was more bullish than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Eyenovia Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.