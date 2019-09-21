Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Both Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 211.28 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eyenovia Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eyenovia Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Eyenovia Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eyenovia Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 67.4% respectively. About 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.