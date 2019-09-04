Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Both Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.05 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eyenovia Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Surface Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eyenovia Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eyenovia Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 71.6% respectively. Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.6%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.