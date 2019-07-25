Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.65 N/A -1.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eyenovia Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Eyenovia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Eyenovia Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 931.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 26.3%. Insiders owned 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has stronger performance than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Eyenovia Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.