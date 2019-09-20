Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.82 N/A -0.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eyenovia Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eyenovia Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Eyenovia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eyenovia Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus target price and a 121.52% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.