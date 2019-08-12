Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Since Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eyenovia Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.4 and 9.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Eyenovia Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16.5 average price target and a 1,241.46% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 71.5%. Eyenovia Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has 11.93% stronger performance while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.