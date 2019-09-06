Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Since Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eyenovia Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 12.4%. Insiders held 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has 11.93% stronger performance while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Eyenovia Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.