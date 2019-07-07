Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.05 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eyenovia Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.9 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eyenovia Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 55% respectively. Insiders held 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.86% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.