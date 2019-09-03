Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Demonstrates Eyenovia Inc. and Histogenics Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival Histogenics Corporation is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Eyenovia Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares and 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares. About 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Eyenovia Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.