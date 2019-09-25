Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 42.18 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eyenovia Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eyenovia Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Eyenovia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eyenovia Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $29.33, with potential upside of 50.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 41.5%. About 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 47.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.