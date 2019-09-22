Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

This is a contrast between Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 15 2.17 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eyenovia Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Eyenovia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eyenovia Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Clovis Oncology Inc. is $12, which is potential 153.16% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 0%. 4.6% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has 11.93% stronger performance while Clovis Oncology Inc. has -41.26% weaker performance.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.